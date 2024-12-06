The original Moyes Boy

One summer’s day in 1970 Bill Moyes stood on the rim of the Grand Canyon and started dropping little paper parachutes over the edge. He wanted to see if there was any rising air that might help him glide into the famous gorge. And that’s when he was approached by a curious ranger who asked what he was up to. Bill, a plain-speaking Australian, told him the plan. The response from the ranger was blunt: “Bullshit you are. This is a national park, not a bloody circus ground.” Bill was ready to leave, but then the ranger pointedly added: “I don’t believe you can do it.”

And that was all the motivation he needed to make it happen – come what may. Paramount Studios had also offered him $250,000 for the footage which, as Bill later remarked, “was worth having a crack at”.

In scenes that would not be out of place in a Hollywood heist movie, he returned at night in a Cessna, unpacked and re-assembled the hang glider in the bushes under cover of darkness with the help of his team. In the morning, Garry Barton, a friend from his water-skiing days, towed him up in the air. “By the time the rangers saw me it was too late,” he recalled.

Bill proceeded to glide for 4.75 miles – a record, descending 4,800ft to a landing at Phantom Ranch. His final coup was to offer some hippies $100 to carry the wing back to the top to dodge the rangers. Although a success, he was too busy to appreciate the experience. “I didn’t have much time to enjoy the scenery, I was trying to fly for the cameras,” he said.