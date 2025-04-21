Design Insight: Delta 5

It seems remarkable that it was only two years ago that two-line EN-C paragliders were first introduced to the flying public en masse. The Stubai Cup in Austria is held each March and is often used by manufacturers to announce new products. In 2023, a year after AirDesign had created the Volt 4, the first two-line EN-C, the buzz was all about the new raft of two-line EN-C gliders, with wings like the Ozone Photon, Gin Bonanza 3, Niviuk Artik R, Skywalk Mint, and Swing Libra RS all arriving at once.

That year the Sports-class Racing Series was born and pilots who would never step onto a high-aspect ratio EN-D or CCC glider discovered the joys of racing on two-line EN-C gliders against a gaggle of like-minded souls. The XC leagues meanwhile soon filled up with pilots clocking up big flights on the new wings, perhaps best exemplified on 20 October last year by 17-year-old Hugo Hadaš who flew 512km in Brazil on the Merlin, a two-line EN-C from Sky Paragliders. It’s fair to say two-line tech in the EN-C category...