Destination: The Streif, Kitzbühel, Austria
Hike-and-fly the legendary downhill ski run on the Hahnenkamm21 April, 2025, by Ed Ewing
You may also like
SIV Hotspots: Gerlitzen
Gerlitzen is better known as a place people camp for the whole season to hone their acro skills than it is for SIV, and the skies can get busy!Read More
Emberger Alm, Austria
Emberger Alm is at 1,740m, above the market town of Greifenburg in southern AustriaRead More
Current Issue
Cross Country 257:May / June 2025
Delving into the route, the kit and live tracking for the Red Bull X-Alps plus much moreFind out more
Subscribe today
- Get instant online access to hundreds of articles and Masterclasses
- Enjoy eight issues of Cross Country in digital and premium print, or digital only
- Learn from the world’s best in six Masterclass Live Sessions
- Benefit from exclusive discounts on equipment, books and courses
- Gain the chance to win a new wing of your choice, twice a year
Digital
€4.50Per month
Print & Digital
€8.50Per month
- Get instant online access to hundreds of articles and Masterclasses
- Enjoy eight issues of Cross Country in digital and premium print, or digital only
- Learn from the world’s best in six Masterclass Live Sessions
- Benefit from exclusive discounts on equipment, books and courses
- Gain the chance to win a new wing of your choice, twice a year
Digital
€4.50Per month
Digital & Print
€8.50Per month
Copyright Cross Country Magazine
Cross Country International Ltd, Tollgate, Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ UK Tel: +44 (0)1273 256 090
Cross Country International Ltd, Tollgate, Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ UK Tel: +44 (0)1273 256 090