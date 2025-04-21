Top of the Stack
Pilots and profiles

Maxime Pinot is riding high. No other pilot has simultaneously worn the European, World and Superfinal crowns but, he tells Tarquin Cooper, he goes into this year’s Red Bull X-Alps still haunted by what happened in 2023

21 April, 2025, by Tarquin Cooper

“It was my worst day in the air for sure,” recalls Maxime Pinot, looking back to the sixth day of the 2023 Red Bull X-Alps when a north föhn tore through the Dolomites. Outside competition, no pilot would dream of flying in such conditions. “Only in X-Alps,” Max reflects. It was manageable to begin with he recalls, but then it picked up after the Cima Tosa turnpoint and they crossed the Val d’Adige, the massive north-south running valley that runs from Merano to Trento. 

“When you are looking at your instrument and it’s saying the wind is over 40km/h it really starts to be a lot, because you never see this when flying by yourself.” 

“I was already tired from the competition,” he continues. “I saw Damien [Lacaze] not being able to escape a narrow valley, he was going forwards backwards, forwards backwards. He spent one hour trying to land. 

“I succeeded in jumping over this narrow valley. I remember doing one more climb and just trying to enter a valley, and that’s where the shit happened, because in this valley it was really windy. I decided it was too dangerous and I had to land. I found some fields, but I was going backwards so fast that I had to choose three fields in a row that I couldn’t reach. In the end, I had to go on the lee side of the mountain to stop going backwards.”

On launch (top left) at the FAI Europeans in Pegalajar, Spain in June 2024. Maxime won, and bites down on his gold medal. He was on the podium with Seb Ospina (GBR) and Tilen Ceglar (SLO). Photos: Marcus King
On the podium with Seb Ospina and Belgium’s Thibault Voglet after winning the Paragliding World Cup Superfinal in Roldanillo, Colombia in February 2025. Photo: PWCA

Such was the mental stress of flying in similar conditions that after landing, the Austrian athlete Paul Guschlbauer would simply turn off his phone, curl up and go to sleep. 

“It was really awful,” Max adds. “Nothing really bad happened,...

