Top of the Stack

“It was my worst day in the air for sure,” recalls Maxime Pinot, looking back to the sixth day of the 2023 Red Bull X-Alps when a north föhn tore through the Dolomites. Outside competition, no pilot would dream of flying in such conditions. “Only in X-Alps,” Max reflects. It was manageable to begin with he recalls, but then it picked up after the Cima Tosa turnpoint and they crossed the Val d’Adige, the massive north-south running valley that runs from Merano to Trento.

“When you are looking at your instrument and it’s saying the wind is over 40km/h it really starts to be a lot, because you never see this when flying by yourself.”

“I was already tired from the competition,” he continues. “I saw Damien [Lacaze] not being able to escape a narrow valley, he was going forwards backwards, forwards backwards. He spent one hour trying to land.

“I succeeded in jumping over this narrow valley. I remember doing one more climb and just trying to enter a valley, and that’s where the shit happened, because in this valley it was really windy. I decided it was too dangerous and I had to land. I found some fields, but I was going backwards so fast that I had to choose three fields in a row that I couldn’t reach. In the end, I had to go on the lee side of the mountain to stop going backwards.”