Throwdown in Peru
Paracas is home to amazing landscapes, endless winds and mouth-watering food21 April, 2025, by Alex Schweig
You may also like
Allen Weynberg: In the grip of Alfred
Surviving tropical storm Alfred in Australia – "t’s hard to believe we are ever going to fly again"Read More
The Karakoram, my way
What does it take to fly in the Karakoram if you’re not Aaron Durogati, Tom de Dorlodot or Damien Lacaze? Ollie Carr finds outRead More
Current Issue
Cross Country 257:May / June 2025
Delving into the route, the kit and live tracking for the Red Bull X-Alps plus much moreFind out more
Subscribe today
- Get instant online access to hundreds of articles and Masterclasses
- Enjoy eight issues of Cross Country in digital and premium print, or digital only
- Learn from the world’s best in six Masterclass Live Sessions
- Benefit from exclusive discounts on equipment, books and courses
- Gain the chance to win a new wing of your choice, twice a year
Digital
€4.50Per month
Print & Digital
€8.50Per month
- Get instant online access to hundreds of articles and Masterclasses
- Enjoy eight issues of Cross Country in digital and premium print, or digital only
- Learn from the world’s best in six Masterclass Live Sessions
- Benefit from exclusive discounts on equipment, books and courses
- Gain the chance to win a new wing of your choice, twice a year
Digital
€4.50Per month
Digital & Print
€8.50Per month
Copyright Cross Country Magazine
Cross Country International Ltd, Tollgate, Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ UK Tel: +44 (0)1273 256 090
Cross Country International Ltd, Tollgate, Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ UK Tel: +44 (0)1273 256 090