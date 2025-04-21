Perfecting your take-off

Take-off and landing are the most essential parts of flying, in any aspect of aviation. Flying around the sky is the easy part while the take-off can often bring anxious feelings and requires a little more finesse.

To ease those pre-flight nerves, this article details five tips for perfecting your paramotor launch and helping you to take to the skies with ease. If you look through the list, you’ll see that groundhandling and pre-flight checks aren’t included. It should go without saying that groundhandling is going to improve your launch technique, reduce the amount of time you need to run and will reduce the number of launch attempts. I mention it here to remind you that those non-flyable days are sometimes the perfect opportunity to get the wing out and have some fun while improving your skills. Your pre-flight checks should also be deeply engrained in your muscle memory from training.

1. Positioning: wing and paramotor

The key to any forward launch is to position your wing directly into the wind....