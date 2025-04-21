Insight: Live Tracking
Design Insights

Insight: Live Tracking

The live tracking system for the Red Bull X-Alps works on a mesh system and promises better coverage than ever, we take a look

21 April, 2025, by Bastienne Wentzel

Naviter is a new race partner this year in the Red Bull X-Alps, which kicks off on 12 June. Being a race partner means Naviter will be supplying all X-Alps pilots with a flight instrument for tracking: the brand new Naviter Omni. But behind the scenes, live tracking is a lot more involved than just following the tracks of the athletes. Let’s take a look.

Live tracking is at the heart of the Red Bull X-Alps. For spectators it means we can follow the pilots up close as if we were with them, even though they are spread out over hundreds of kilometres throughout the Alps. Many fans will be glued to a screen (or two) for two weeks in June again. But live tracking is equally important for the race organisation so they know where the teams are and what they are doing, for safety and to check if the rules are being followed.

‘Perfect partners’

For years, Flymaster supplied the instruments and support for tracking. When this cooperation stopped after the 2021 edition, the organisers of the Red Bull...

