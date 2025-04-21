On launch with: Kanan Thakur and Josh Sanderson
Sharing their passion for flying and guiding21 April, 2025, by Bastienne Wentzel
You may also like
Top of the Stack
Maxime Pinot is riding high as European, World and Superfinal champion but is still haunted by what happened in the Red Bull X-Alps 2023Read More
My flying life: Christian Behrenz
Christian Behrenz reflects on what matters most—freedom in flying and the beauty of living each moment to its fullest.Read More
Premium Articles
‘Progress has a pace’
How do you stay safe while stretching your wings? Tenerife paragliding guide Oana Matei on how to build hours, safelyRead More
On launch with: Shane Tighe
“I’ve got to change my tactics a bit.” Shane Tighe on life as an X-Alps rookieRead More