On launch with: Kanan Thakur and Josh Sanderson
Pilots and profiles

Sharing their passion for flying and guiding

21 April, 2025, by Bastienne Wentzel

KT: When I was about six years old, we saw gliders on a family holiday in Panchgani, India. My dad asked them, “Will you take my daughter?” So I was strapped to the wing and in my memory the person behind me was just hanging from the two lines he was holding. Later I learned that the pilot sits in a harness too, and I thought, ah, that makes a lot more sense now! 

JS: I was around paragliding before I could walk or talk because of my dad Jocky Sanderson. I used to go tandem with him all the time. I initially learned paragliding at 13 and passed my exam at 14. 

KT: I was born and raised in Mumbai. I learned paragliding in Kamshet at 12 on my summer holiday. It was just one small hop each day but I was loving it! But Kamshet was four hours away. At...

