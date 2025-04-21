What if…?
What would you do if you smashed yourself up in a crash?21 April, 2025, by Andrew Craig
You may also like
Current Issue
Cross Country 257:May / June 2025
Delving into the route, the kit and live tracking for the Red Bull X-Alps plus much moreFind out more
Subscribe today
- Get instant online access to hundreds of articles and Masterclasses
- Enjoy eight issues of Cross Country in digital and premium print, or digital only
- Learn from the world’s best in six Masterclass Live Sessions
- Benefit from exclusive discounts on equipment, books and courses
- Gain the chance to win a new wing of your choice, twice a year
Digital
€4.50Per month
Print & Digital
€8.50Per month
- Get instant online access to hundreds of articles and Masterclasses
- Enjoy eight issues of Cross Country in digital and premium print, or digital only
- Learn from the world’s best in six Masterclass Live Sessions
- Benefit from exclusive discounts on equipment, books and courses
- Gain the chance to win a new wing of your choice, twice a year
Digital
€4.50Per month
Digital & Print
€8.50Per month
Copyright Cross Country Magazine
Cross Country International Ltd, Tollgate, Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ UK Tel: +44 (0)1273 256 090
Cross Country International Ltd, Tollgate, Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ UK Tel: +44 (0)1273 256 090