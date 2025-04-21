What happened to Witold?
Witold Gilarski vanished while paragliding in Colombia in March. What happened next?21 April, 2025, by Tarquin Cooper
You may also like
Witold Gilarski: The search continues
Despite daily searches involving local police, fire and military, no sign of missing pilot Wiltold Gilarski has been found.Read More
Witold Gilarski: Pilot missing in Colombia
A massive search operation is underway in north west Colombia for a missing Polish pilot last heard from on Sunday afternoon local timeRead More
Premium Articles
What if…?
Discover what happens after an accident. What if you smashed yourself up? Learn how others faced the challenge of flying again.Read More
On launch with: Serge Durrant
Serge Durrant won the Sports-class Racing Series 2024 season and also competed in the X-Pyr 2024Read More