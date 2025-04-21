Flying unplugged
In this ever more connected world it is easy to become reliant on technology for our flying maybe it is time to unplug21 April, 2025, by Honza Rejmanek
You may also like
How to: Use tech to plan your XC
There are so many apps and websites that can help your flying – Greg Hamerton explains where to startRead More
Premium Articles
Design Insight: Mini Tandems
Smaller tandems can be flown in higher winds, or by lighter pilots. Marcus King finds out more about these niche glidersRead More
How to become a ‘good pilot’
What does being a “good pilot” mean? Regular columnist Théo de Blic shares his wisdom, and it starts with getting in plenty of airtimeRead More