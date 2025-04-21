Red Bull X-Alps what's in the bag?
Design Insights

What’s in the (X-Alps) bag?

Who’s flying what in this year’s Red Bull X-Alps? We found out

21 April, 2025, by Marcus King. Main Image: Raphael Garagnon / @raphgara

There is no official list but with race-watcher Tom Payne’s help we built our own based on official brand statements and trawling the athletes’ social media feeds. We know some pilots have asked for deadline extensions to register their gear so they can evaluate kit that was certified just in time for the February deadline, so things can still change.

The gliders

Once again three brands dominate the wing choices. Broadly speaking they are all ultralight two-line high-aspect EN-D wings, which weigh around 3-3.5kg.

Skywalk X-Alps 6
Skywalk paragliders X-Alps 6. Photo: Skywalk

Competition sponsor Skywalk Paragliders...

Join us and enjoy the full article

