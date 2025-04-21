My flying life: Christian Behrenz 
Always learning. Christian and son Liam Photo: Jorge Atramiz
Flying CulturePilots and profiles

My flying life: Christian Behrenz 

The Lake Atitlan tandem pilot on what matters most

21 April, 2025, by Hugh Miller

How and when did you get into flying? 

Venezuela, August 2001. I was living in Germany but I had a full-time job and very little time. A pilot friend suggested I come to Venezuela and he would teach me. I asked my boss for holidays and a few weeks later I was in Venezuela.

What got you hooked?

Manoeuvres. Feeling my first wingovers...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

On launch with: Kanan Thakur and Josh Sanderson

Josh Sanderson and Kanan Thakur share their passion for flying and guiding
Read More

Top of the Stack

Maxime Pinot is riding high as European, World and Superfinal champion but is still haunted by what happened in the Red Bull X-Alps 2023
Read More
Glauco Pinto

My Flying Life: Glauco Pinto

The Brazilian cross country hang gliding guru on what matters most
Read More

Premium Articles

Rhamphorhynchus fossil

when flying reptiles ruled

Natalia Jagielska and her research team at the University of Edinburgh have helped solve the mystery of how pterosaurs first took flight
Read More
Illustration of cloud types by Steve Ham

The message of the clouds – Lesson 8: Cloud types and classification

In this lesson we will look at what the main types of clouds are and how they are classified by altitude and shape.
Read More
Paragliding in Madeira with Adi Geisegger

Destination: Madeira

Flung out like a crumb on the vast table of the Atlantic Ocean, Madeira lies 400km north of the Canary Islands, on a level with Marakesh
Read More