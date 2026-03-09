Julian Andres Carreño
Pilots and profiles

On Launch With: Julian Andres Carreño 

The Colombian competition pilot and guide talks about his paragliding career

9 March, 2026, by Marcus King

I’m Julian Andres Carreño. I’m from Armenia, Quindío, Colombia and I’m 35. 

My dad has been flying for 30 years. I had my first tandem as a passenger when I was eight, my first solo flight when I was eleven. And yeah, it has been flying almost every day since then.

My first glider was a Starlight from Apco. Although I started flying in 2002, that wing was from 1992. I could fit into the cells! After that I flew an Advance Sigma 4 XS, a DHV 2/3. So, I jumped from almost a parachute to an EN-D wing. After that I had a Sigma 5 then an Omega 6. 

Then I jumped to a prototype by Sol, the 009....

