Choosing your first XC paragliding harness
Malin Lobb on what to look for when choosing your first XC pod harness9 March, 2026, by Malin Lobb | Main Photo: Adi Geisegger
You may also like
First look: Ozone F*Race 2
First Look video review: Marcus King flies Ozone's lightweight pod harness. The F*Race 2 is for hike-and-fly racing and everyday flyingRead More
On review: Ozone F*Race 2
It’s light, compact and makes you feel like a pro. Marcus King flies Ozone’s latest lightweight pod harnessRead More
Premium Articles
Parakiting: Where the sand meets the sea
Photographer Adi Geisegger discovers the dunes of Qatar are the perfect mid-winter destination for parakiting adventures.Read More
Swiss hike-and-fly – what’s their secret?
The Swiss have a reputation as good organisers, so we asked the Swiss League to share what they've been doing right to grow hike-and-flyRead More