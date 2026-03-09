Choosing your first XC paragliding harness

If you are looking to buy your first cross-country paragliding harness there are some important issues you need to consider. Let’s take a look.

Comfort

Comfort is important but it’s not the primary issue. If you’re buying a car and the seat is comfortable but the steering is strange, the suspension rolls and the brakes aren’t great, you wouldn’t buy the car. But you would choose a car with great handling and suspension but a slightly less comfortable seat. So, when you try a harness, remember it’s a big part of how you control the glider and how happy you feel in the air. Make sure that any comfort isn’t at the cost of stability or control.

Hammock vs seatboard

A hammock will sacrifice your authority to be able to carve a turn and control roll. It will also limit how much you can counter a collapse with your weightshift. Personally, I would steer clear of hammock harnesses for your first pod as you don’t have the bandwidth to understand the control you are sacrificing. Remember,...