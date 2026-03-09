Monte Casen
Destination: Monte Casen, Italy

What’s not to love about north east Italy?

9 March, 2026, by Tarquin Cooper | Photo: Adi Geisegger

What’s not to love about north east Italy? Endless south-facing mountains on one side; wide open expanse of flatlands on the other. Easy take-offs, grassy landing fields galore and house thermals that work as well as a Swiss clock. The season is one of the longest in Europe, working from March to November.

Add great food, cappuccinos that cost less than €3, local cheese and wines fed from the Piave basin’s rich mineral soils and you have all the ingredients for an Italian dolce vita, certainly a sweet paragliding trip.

It’s easy to understand why places like Bassano and Feltre are so popular and there lies the catch. It can get busy. But there’s room for everyone – these mountains...

