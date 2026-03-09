Chrigel Maurer flying out from the Barrhorn July 2025. Photo: Tobi Dimmler
Chrigel Maurer flying out from the Barrhorn July 2025. Photo: Tobi Dimmler
Adventure and inspiration

Climb (and fly) every mountain

If you are looking for adventurous and accessible hike-and-fly projects then you can’t get better than the Swiss Alps. Tarquin Cooper talks to pilot and guidebook author Roger Fischer

9 March, 2026, by Tarquin Cooper

Before Aaron Durogati won the Red Bull X-Alps last year the joke used to be that before you could win the race you first had to come from Switzerland – all the previous winners have. Something about those mountains has a habit of breeding incredible athletes, and as we have reported previously, the Swiss hike-and-fly league is leading the way at the elite end of the sport.

But with the release of a new hike-and-fly guidebook, those mountains have just become a whole lot more accessible to everyday pilots looking for fun mountain adventures. A new hike-and-fly guide by Bernhard Senn, Thomas Kalbermatter and Roger Fischer (translated by Dan Moore) has just been published on the Oberwallis, or Upper Valais, featuring 60 selected tours and about 100 launches in the region. It’s an area that takes in the mountains to the...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe today and get instant online access to premium content, Masterclasses and eight issues a year

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Ariel Zlatkovski. Photo: Jorge Atramiz

Project 100: Ariel Zlatkovski’s incredible XC challenge

Imagine flying one-hundred 100km flights in 12 months – that's a 100k flight every three or four days. Ariel Zlatkovski set out do just that
Read More
Crossing Öræfajökull glacier by paramotor

Portfolio: Ryan Southwell Over Iceland

Welcome to Iceland. The incredible land of Norse gods, glaciated mountains and temperamental volcanoes
Read More
The Long Game

The Long Game: Taking a Step Back

“There will always be risk.” Unpicking the statistics of safety and our sport
Read More