Climb (and fly) every mountain

Before Aaron Durogati won the Red Bull X-Alps last year the joke used to be that before you could win the race you first had to come from Switzerland – all the previous winners have. Something about those mountains has a habit of breeding incredible athletes, and as we have reported previously, the Swiss hike-and-fly league is leading the way at the elite end of the sport.

But with the release of a new hike-and-fly guidebook, those mountains have just become a whole lot more accessible to everyday pilots looking for fun mountain adventures. A new hike-and-fly guide by Bernhard Senn, Thomas Kalbermatter and Roger Fischer (translated by Dan Moore) has just been published on the Oberwallis, or Upper Valais, featuring 60 selected tours and about 100 launches in the region. It’s an area that takes in the mountains to the...