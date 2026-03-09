My Flying Life: Joanna Di Grigoli

Where do you live?

Annecy, France, the paragliding mecca, but I’m originally from Caracas, Venezuela.

How did you get into flying?

I always dreamed about it. I saw hang gliders when I was a kid, then paragliders. When I was 21 I saved enough money and registered on a course. That was May 2000.

What’s your earliest flying memory?

My “graduation flight”, a 400m top-to-bottom. I remember feeling amazed, focused, listening to instructions over radio and being so happy that my dream had finally come true. I landed and cried with joy.

What got you hooked?

That feeling of the glider magically lifting me off the ground. It was immediate.

What does flying mean to you now?

Freedom. It has...