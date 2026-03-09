Design Insight: Supair Savage 2
Not all EN-C gliders are two-liners. Marcus King talks to one designer about the benefits of the hybrid 2.5-line designs9 March, 2026, by Marcus King
You may also like
Design Insight: The EN-C Class
Much has changed in the EN-C class in recent years. Marcus King talks to designers to find out what we need to knowRead More
Design Insight: Gin GTO 3
“Attention to detail and precise trimming.” Marcus King talks to Gin Seok Song about Gin’s new two-line EN-CRead More
Premium Articles
Destination: Panchgani, India
Panchgani is in southern India with "brilliant and adventurous" flying – the best time to visit is from November to MarchRead More
Instruments for adventure
Marcus King looks at the different instrument options for when you’re going on a tripRead More