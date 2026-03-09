Supair Savage 2
EN-C Paraglider Reviews

Design Insight: Supair Savage 2

Not all EN-C gliders are two-liners. Marcus King talks to one designer about the benefits of the hybrid 2.5-line designs

9 March, 2026, by Marcus King

Not all EN-C gliders are two-liners. While Supair is working on a two-line EN-C, and will eventually have a low- and high-C aimed at different categories of pilots, the new Savage 2 is hybrid 2.5-line EN-C with flat aspect ratio 6.2. A lightweight glider designed for committed XC, hike-and-fly and vol-biv pilots, and weighing just 3kg in the smallest size (there are five sizes), Supair say the design has been optimised to guarantee low weight and optimal compactness. “The Savage 2 combines the accessibility and manoeuvrability of a three-line wing with two-line inspired performance,” they say. We asked the designer behind the glider, Pierre-Yves Alloix, the obvious question.

Pierre-Yves, why did Supair go for a 2.5-line design and not bring out a new two-line EN-C? 

This is something we really discussed as, for sure, the market seems to have turned to two-liners. But in fact I don’t think it is the answer for a lot of pilots. Some pilots are really looking for performance – but they don’t stay long in the EN-C category. Their goal is to quickly jump...

