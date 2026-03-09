Black Vulture in Colombia
Techniques and Skills

The Head Game: Managing your emotions

9 March, 2026, by Benjamin Gaudry

Paragliding is an inner adventure – an encounter with oneself where every take-off, thermal, transition and landing is accompanied by a flood of emotions. 

Fear, excitement, anger, frustration, joy or wonder – they all influence our decisions. So, learning to recognise, understand and control them is key.

Emotions are neither good nor bad. They can be pleasant or unpleasant, helpful or limiting, appropriate or inappropriate depending on the situation. A slight apprehension before take-off can make us more attentive to safety and is therefore helpful. But if this apprehension becomes too intense, it can diminish our ability to act effectively.

In competition, a leading pilot overcome with joy may ignore information about their final glide to goal and the emotion...

