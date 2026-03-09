Design Insight: The EN-C Class
Much has changed in the EN-C class in recent years. Marcus King talks to designers to find out what we need to know9 March, 2026, by Marcus King
You may also like
Design Insight: Supair Savage 2
Not all EN-C gliders are two-liners. Marcus King talks to one designer about the benefits of the hybrid 2.5-line designsRead More
Coupe Icare Expo 2025
Explore the latest innovations at the Coupe Icare Expo 2025 with our round-up of new gear including harnesses and gliders.Read More
Premium Articles
Paramotoring: Power and Control
Three new paramotor wings from BGD, Niviuk and Ozone, aimed at beginners to expert pilots alike, are previewed and assessed.Read More
Climb (and fly) every mountain
Before Aaron Durogati won Red Bull X-Alps the joke used to be that before you could win the race you first had to come from Switzerland.Read More