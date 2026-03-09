Ozone Lyght
Design Insight: The EN-C Class

Much has changed in the EN-C class in recent years. Marcus King talks to designers to find out what we need to know

9 March, 2026, by Marcus King

Traditionally, EN-C paragliders were seen as a stepping-stone to flying high-level EN-D and competition wings. The slightly less stringent certification allowed designers to give their creations sharper handling but still with a reasonable level of passive safety. Many pilots, including myself, found them to be the sweet spot for our adventures in the sky. 

C-class evolution

For many years most manufacturers had one wing in the EN-C category. Over time, some of the wings that had been low EN-D wings – for example, UP’s Trango series – started to get a C rating in certification. But, on the whole EN-C wings were all very similar and required a similar amount of piloting. 

In 2022 there was a change in the rules around testing for certification, which allowed the use of “folding lines” in the EN-C category. Before the rule change, the use of folding lines in testing had...

