Design Insight: DJI Action 6

With the proliferation of 360 cameras you would think that the days of classic action cameras are numbered. While there is no denying that the ability to reframe in post makes 360 cameras more flexible, the quality is still lacking when doing point-of-view (POV) style shots. The Action series is DJI’s single-lens action camera that takes on the GoPro Hero as well as Insta360’s Ace Pro. The latest version comes with the 1/1.1 square sensor taken from the Osmo 360 and is billed as the first DJI action camera with a variable aperature. I got to try it out.

What’s new?

The biggest update for us as pilots is that new, bigger sensor giving better quality footage. If you combine footage with drone footage a DJI camera will make it easier to colour match. The Action 6 can...