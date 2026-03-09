Trans-Andalusian Express

Paramotor pilot Nico Aubert has successfully completed the Andalusian chapter of his World Arcs project, a self-supported PPG journey connecting the westernmost point of southern Spain to its eastern extreme.

The project began in Punta Umbría, Huelva on 28 November, and concluded three days later at the iconic Playa de los Cocedores, Almería, the easternmost point of the region. Nico then completed the 400km return journey home to Estepona, arriving 1 December.

In total, he covered 1,083 kilometres in a flight time of 21 hours and 30 minutes over four...