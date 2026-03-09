Nico Aubert paramotors across Andalucia
Adventure and inspiration

Trans-Andalusian Express

Nico Aubert flies west-to-east across southern Spain

9 March, 2026, by Tarquin Cooper

Paramotor pilot Nico Aubert has successfully completed the Andalusian chapter of his World Arcs project, a self-supported PPG journey connecting the westernmost point of southern Spain to its eastern extreme.

The project began in Punta Umbría, Huelva on 28 November, and concluded three days later at the iconic Playa de los Cocedores, Almería, the easternmost point of the region. Nico then completed the 400km return journey home to Estepona, arriving 1 December.

In total, he covered 1,083 kilometres in a flight time of 21 hours and 30 minutes over four...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe today and get instant online access to premium content, Masterclasses and eight issues a year

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Chrigel Maurer flying out from the Barrhorn July 2025. Photo: Tobi Dimmler

Climb (and fly) every mountain

Before Aaron Durogati won Red Bull X-Alps the joke used to be that before you could win the race you first had to come from Switzerland.
Read More
Ariel Zlatkovski. Photo: Jorge Atramiz

Project 100: Ariel Zlatkovski’s incredible XC challenge

Imagine flying one-hundred 100km flights in 12 months – that's a 100k flight every three or four days. Ariel Zlatkovski set out do just that
Read More
The Long Game

The Long Game: Taking a Step Back

“There will always be risk.” Unpicking the statistics of safety and our sport
Read More

Premium Articles

Paragliding Valle de Bravo Nicole Holmes 3

Learning to fly in Temascaltepec

"This was not just a community but a thriving ecosystem." Hanna Klingbeil Canale explores how free flight has transformed a community
Read More
Instruments for adventure

Instruments for adventure

Marcus King looks at the different instrument options for when you’re going on a trip
Read More
Exploring Qatar by parakite. Photo: Adi Geisegger

Parakiting: Where the sand meets the sea

Photographer Adi Geisegger discovers the dunes of Qatar are the perfect mid-winter destination for parakiting adventures.
Read More