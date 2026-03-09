Paragliding in the Chartreuse as the snow melts in early spring. Photo: Jerome Maupoint
In the Chartreuse as the snow melts in early spring. Photo: Jerome Maupoint
Weather

Weather: XC and the spring snowline

What are the implications of a rising snowline?

9 March, 2026, by Honza Rejmanek | Photos: Jérôme Maupoint

As our planet warms the winter snowline creeps higher up the mountain slopes. It does so in fits and starts. There are still “normal” winters, but when we get a warm winter combined with below normal snowfall, the February snowline can resemble that of April. As pilots we are interested in how a high snowline in the winter translates to springtime flying conditions.

The ‘energy budget’

Two important metrics for determining the type of mountain flying we might expect in any season are the convective boundary layer depth and the strength of the valley wind. Thermal strength is a combination of convective boundary layer depth and positive sensible heat flux (the transfer of heat energy between the Earth’s surface and the atmosphere via conduction and convection.)

Before considering the role of snow and the winter snowline, it is worth reviewing the concept of an energy budget. In...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe today and get instant online access to premium content, Masterclasses and eight issues a year

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Why cyclones are getting wetter

Why cyclones are getting wetter

The final week of November 2025 was devastating for several South Asian countries as Cyclones Ditwah and Senyar unleashed days of rain.
Read More
Paragliding in the northeast of Brazil. Photo: Joanna Di Grigoli

Weather: Forecasting for a new destination

How do you make a usable and worthwhile paragliding forecast for a place you've never been? Honza Rejmanek explains
Read More
Tropical cyclones

How AI will transform forecasting

AI weather forecasting models are about to change the world
Read More

Premium Articles

View from the tow, Brazil

500k days: Big distance in Brazil

The season in Brazil was a good one in 2025, with Seb Benz recording the longest flight in the country – almost touching 600k
Read More
AirDesign paraglider

AirDesign moves to Switzerland

Austrian company AirDesign is to move to Switzerland with Eigertour director Michael Witschi taking over at the helm.
Read More
Allen Weynberg discusses race tactics

Head in the clouds: Race tactics at the weightless

Spinning smoothly, my view is a series of thin blue strips. A watercolour-world of washed-out hues – a distant line of cumulus to the west...
Read More