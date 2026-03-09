The Long Game
Adventure and inspiration

The Long Game: Taking a Step Back

“There will always be risk.” Unpicking the statistics of safety and our sport

9 March, 2026, by Gavin McClurg | Photo: Héctor Gómez Palacios

The safety debate that raged on social media and behind the scenes since the World Championships in Brazil last August, continues. Hundreds of proposals have been submitted, picked apart, retracted, changed and adapted, dismissed or advanced. Everyone hopes that the end result of this messy and at times infuriating (regardless of what camp you are in) process will result in changes that will indeed have a positive effect on safety, and hopefully not a negative effect on flying exciting tasks and having fun. Time will tell.

As I write this I have just returned from a fantastic week of flying at the Monarca Open in Valle De Bravo, Mexico. Other than the year it was cancelled due to Covid I haven’t missed a Monarca since 2013. Its reliability (we flew every day, as usual), endless task options, technical strong flying conditions, food, beauty, culture, and the organisation team at Alas Del Hombre make it consistently a highlight of my year. Another aspect that has been consistent is the incidents. There were six reserves (which is a little higher than usual,...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe today and get instant online access to premium content, Masterclasses and eight issues a year

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Ariel Zlatkovski. Photo: Jorge Atramiz

Project 100: Ariel Zlatkovski’s incredible XC challenge

Imagine flying one-hundred 100km flights in 12 months – that's a 100k flight every three or four days. Ariel Zlatkovski set out do just that
Read More
Crossing Öræfajökull glacier by paramotor

Portfolio: Ryan Southwell Over Iceland

Welcome to Iceland. The incredible land of Norse gods, glaciated mountains and temperamental volcanoes
Read More
Chrigel Maurer flying out from the Barrhorn July 2025. Photo: Tobi Dimmler

Climb (and fly) every mountain

Before Aaron Durogati won Red Bull X-Alps the joke used to be that before you could win the race you first had to come from Switzerland.
Read More

Premium Articles

Chrigel Maurer flying out from the Barrhorn July 2025. Photo: Tobi Dimmler

Climb (and fly) every mountain

Before Aaron Durogati won Red Bull X-Alps the joke used to be that before you could win the race you first had to come from Switzerland.
Read More
Lisa Verzella

My Flying Life: Lisa Verzella

"I saw hang gliders while I was a student – I instantly knew I had to do it." The meteorologist and biwingual pilot on what matters most
Read More
Juraj Koren ski and fly

The ski-and-fly path to enlightenment

Winter opens a new world of experiences, freedom and pure joy. Here is your pathway to the art form of ski-and-fly.
Read More