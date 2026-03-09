The Long Game: Taking a Step Back

The safety debate that raged on social media and behind the scenes since the World Championships in Brazil last August, continues. Hundreds of proposals have been submitted, picked apart, retracted, changed and adapted, dismissed or advanced. Everyone hopes that the end result of this messy and at times infuriating (regardless of what camp you are in) process will result in changes that will indeed have a positive effect on safety, and hopefully not a negative effect on flying exciting tasks and having fun. Time will tell.

As I write this I have just returned from a fantastic week of flying at the Monarca Open in Valle De Bravo, Mexico. Other than the year it was cancelled due to Covid I haven’t missed a Monarca since 2013. Its reliability (we flew every day, as usual), endless task options, technical strong flying conditions, food, beauty, culture, and the organisation team at Alas Del Hombre make it consistently a highlight of my year. Another aspect that has been consistent is the incidents. There were six reserves (which is a little higher than usual,...