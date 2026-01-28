The Paragliding Podcast, Episode 3

In this episode Cross Country editors Tarquin and Ed discuss issue 263 which is packed with inspiration, advice and news from cloudbase and beyond.

Ed kicks off with a dive into Adi Geisegger’s wave flying feature, explaining the rare coming together of conditions that made this flight possible.

Tarquin then dives into what the Swiss Hike-and-Fly League are doing right as they go from strength to strength, running 12 events a year. We hear from the veteran filmmaker Henry Hauck, who has digitally restored his archive of early paragliding films. Henry shares some of his hair-raising antics from back in the day to get the shot.

Tarquin also talks through the feature on Tom de Dorlodot and Horacio’s Llorens’s paramotor flight at the Pyramids of Egypt. The conversation then moves to the summit slopes of Aconcagua.

Ed spoke with the team who made a successful hike and fly of South America’s highest mountain in a trip led by Pierre Carter. “It’s extremely rare you can launch from the summit, but these guys did.” Ed also shares one interesting detail from the trip – Marshall Mosher flew a parakite, not a conventional hike-and-fly wing – and explains why a parakite makes sense.

Next Ed dives into the subject of EN-A+ wings, the subject of an in-depth report by science writer Bastienne Wentzel. Tarquin then covers a story about women speed pilots and we hear from Rachelle McEwen co-owner of Ski-and-Fly, who shares what she’s trying to change in the sport.

Ed covers the launch of 101 Ways to Fly Better, the new book from Cross Country magazine. Tarquin and Ed also discuss the brilliant longform article by young writer Hanna Klingbeil Canale, in which she charts the positive change paragliding has brought to Valle de Bravo in Mexico over 40 years.

Wrapping up, the pair discuss Brett Janaway receiving Pilot of the Year and the penalty recieved by Elisa Deutschmann during SRS Gin Edition, Colombia.

