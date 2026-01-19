My Flying Life: Lisa Verzella

How and when did you get into flying?

I saw hang gliders while I was a student at the Aspen Music Festival. I instantly knew I had to do that, so I started lessons in the summer of 1989. In 1998 I added paragliding.

What’s your earliest flying adventure?

Every lesson was an adventure, from lugging the glider up dirt mounds in Colorado to spending weekends at the Point in Utah.

What’s been your best flying adventure?

For hang gliding maybe flying above the incredible terrain in Telluride, Colorado. Paragliding...