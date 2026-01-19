My Flying Life: Lisa Verzella
The meteorologist and biwingual pilot on what matters most19 January, 2026, by Tarquin Cooper | Photo: John Flanders
You may also like
Women of Speedflying
From Instagram to IRL – Women of Speedflying is championing female pilots in this male-dominated sport. By Jack SheardRead More
On Launch With: Christian Fernandez
"We did our first flights, almost all successful..." Meet the tandem pilot who has flown more than 30,000 passengersRead More
Premium Articles
Packed for adventure
This is the kit that adventure pilot Ben Kellett packs before heading into the hills on a vol-biv tripRead More