Climb and Fly: Aconcagua Calling
“Everything was fantastic! Great group, great but tough climb, beautiful flight"19 January, 2026, by Cross Country | Photo: Landon Paschall
You may also like
Women of Speedflying
From Instagram to IRL – Women of Speedflying is championing female pilots in this male-dominated sport. By Jack SheardRead More
Vintage free-filght films restored
Filmmaker and pilot Henry Hauck has digitally restored and released online his archive of early free-flight films from the mid-80s and 90sRead More
Premium Articles
Apco’s Lightning PM
Apco’s Lightning PM paramotor harness is a “super-light” design created to deliver comfort and support in a minimalist package.Read More
Adventure Mode: Flying the mountains of Norway
From rugged coast to remote glaciated mountains Norway is built for adventure and if you really want to get off the beaten track, then this is your place.Read More