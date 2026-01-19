Swiss hike-and-fly – what’s their secret?

It started out as a hike-and-fly academy, a small grassroots project kicked off by the X-Alps winner Chrigel Maurer to share his knowledge to a new generation of pilots. Fast forward several years and today the Swiss hike-and-fly league is setting the bar for running academies and comps – and at a level that’s very high.

At the end of last season an awards ceremony took place for the league – and the results reveal a sport that’s booming. Over 250 pilots competed in a total of 12 national events...