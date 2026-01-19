101 ways to fly better
Paragliding: 101 Ways to Fly Better

One of the sport’s best-loved books has been completely updated

19 January, 2026, by Cross Country

Fifty Ways to Fly Better was published back in 2013 and went on to become a best-selling textbook and a fixture on pilot reading lists worldwide. Following that first edition it was reprinted many times, translated into eight languages and sold thousands of copies around the world.

The original book was aimed at pilots who were already qualified and who wanted a guidebook to help them progress in the sport: from Choosing the Right Glider (chapter 1, by Robbie Whittall) to Competition Flying (chapter 49, by Bruce Goldsmith). Drawing on...

