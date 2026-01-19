Exploring Qatar by parakite. Photo: Adi Geisegger
Adventure and inspirationFlying Culture

Parakiting: Where the sand meets the sea

Qatar offers endless dunes for a mid-winter parakiting adventure – a photo essay

19 January, 2026, by Cross Country | Photography: Adi Geisegger

Welcome to Qatar

At just 160km long by 80km wide and surrounded by sea Qatar juts out into the Arabian Gulf like a thumb. With Saudi Arabia and the famous Rub’ al Khali, or Empty Quarter, looming large on its southern border and sea on three sides there is little potential for XC flying – but then there are the sand dunes.

Invited to the country as part of the Paramotor Slalom World Championships back in 2024 the sand dunes...

