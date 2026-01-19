Learning to fly in Temascaltepec

When I set out to create this piece, I thought I would be writing about the development of air sports in a small region in the southern State of Mexico. Only after I started talking with the pilots and locals did I realise I was actually writing a love story.

In El Peñón, a mountainous site located in a hidden nook in the southern municipality of the State of Mexico called Temascaltepec, free-flight is a way of life: one with distinct values and perspectives, one that shapes identity, and even one that forges new paths in both professional and personal spheres.

Pilots and locals of El Peñón described free-flight as a journey of discovery and unconditional surrender; an account of tragedy and fear; a chronicle of thrilling moments; a tale marked by trust, and, most importantly, transformation.

Originally from Argentina, Alejo Idoyaga Molina visited Valle de Bravo, a town next to Temascaltepec and a popular tourist destination and vacation spot for Mexico City residents, after moving to Mexico as an expat. Fourteen years ago, he took paragliding lessons out of curiosity and a desire for adventure, but his life changed after his first solo flight. Later, his 12-year-old son also learned to fly. “I don’t know how to live without flying,” he told me.

His son, Benjamin, echoed the same feeling, describing his relationship with paragliding as one that has allowed him to connect with his new community and the environment while giving him an acute sense of responsibility.

Alejandra Canale Lebrija, a resident of Mexico City, started paragliding 15 years ago. The sport, she said, has become an integral part of her identity, elevating her self-esteem and giving her a sense of belonging. When I asked her what paragliding meant to her, she responded with a smile, “Feeling like you’re in control of your decisions and emotions, but at the same time having to let go of that control and trust that everything will be okay.”

Miguel Gutiérrez. Photo: Nicole Holmes

Miguel Gutiérrez, co-founder of Alas del Hombre, a flight school and business offering tandem flights for tourists, and co-director of the Monarca Paragliding Open, the annual competition in Valle de Bravo, comes from a family of pilots. Dreaming of being able to free-fly in his home country, Gutiérrez brought the hang glider to Mexico in 1987 from California – the birthplace of the modern hang glider – where he began fabricating them as a teen. Paragliding followed.

Free-flight is also practised in the hills surrounding Valle de Bravo, such as Monte Alto, which overlooks the beautiful lake and valleys. However, El Peñón, a rock formation nestled in a small corner of Temascaltepec, is the true free-flight heaven. Alejandro Blázquez de Nicolás, a seasoned paraglider pilot, researched and directed his own movie in 2022, Caballero Águila, inspired by the flying community of El Peñón and the triumphs of local pilots Paty García and José Luis Jaramillo. “El Peñón in Temascaltepec is a free-flight site as well as an agricultural and mining community,” he explained.

“Thanks to its orography, the area offers ideal meteorological conditions for air sports, with winds that blow consistently – primarily from the south – almost 365 days a year. This unique condition makes it a paradise for those who practise the sport.”

According to Blázquez, a group of flight pioneers prepared the launch site 40 years ago, and, since then, the sport’s presence has grown steadily. Gutiérrez explained that every winter, over 300 pilots from Canada, the United States, and Europe visit Temascaltepec due to the ideal and consistent flying conditions the site offers.