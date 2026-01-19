Apco's Jonathan Cohn
Design Insights

Apco’s Lightning PM

New harness from Apco set for release in 2026

19 January, 2026, by Cross Country

Apco’s Lightning PM paramotor harness is a “super-light” design created to deliver comfort and support in a “minimalist and aesthetic” package. At just 1.6kg the Lightning PM is indeed very light for a paramotor harness, and is built using Dyneema webbing and light metal alloys.

It’s designed to be compatible with most paramotor frames, according to Apco and comes in...

