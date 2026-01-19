Women of Speedflying

Julia Lieberman first saw speedriding when she was just a kid – and it was on the big screen at a film festival. “At 12 years old I attended the Banff Film Festival and witnessed a crew speedriding from the summit of Mont Blanc,” she says. “Much to my parents’ chagrin, I told them I was determined to learn one day! That was how I got the idea.”

Twelve years later, after taking a P2 course with Chris Santacroce at Super Fly Paragliding at Point of the Mountain in Utah, a friend invited her to a “float and fly” event – an overnight river rafting trip, with daily hike-and-fly excursions, which she...