Paragliding wave. The smooth cloud indicates the top of the rising air in the wave. Unlike a cumulus which forms and dissipates quickly from convection, wave clouds can “stand” in the same place for a long time. Clouds form on the crests of the waves due to cooling and dissipate in the troughs due to warming. Photo: Adi Geisegger
Adventure and inspiration

Winter Wave: High altitude, high mountain flying

Adi Geisegger experienced one of the flights of his life on a cold winter’s day in the northern Alps, when he and two friends connected to wave in the mountains. “It was, quite simply, spectacular”

19 January, 2026, by Ed Ewing | Photography: Adi Geisegger

Wave flying is high level magic, accessible only to sailplane wizards and hang gliding magicians. Flying wave involves cockpits, possibly oxygen, extreme temperatures hot and cold, air traffic control, and not to forget strong wind. It opens a door to a world where “diamond dust” – ice crystals – can form in front of you as you soar towards the stratosphere and elite pilots launch hours before dawn and discuss setting altitude, distance and duration records by surfing the high altitude waves...

