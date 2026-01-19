Winter Wave: High altitude, high mountain flying
Adi Geisegger experienced one of the flights of his life on a cold winter’s day in the northern Alps, when he and two friends connected to wave in the mountains. “It was, quite simply, spectacular”19 January, 2026, by Ed Ewing | Photography: Adi Geisegger
You may also like
Learning to fly in Temascaltepec
"This was not just a community but a thriving ecosystem." Hanna Klingbeil Canale explores how free flight has transformed a communityRead More
Head in the clouds: Race tactics at the weightless
Spinning smoothly, my view is a series of thin blue strips. A watercolour-world of washed-out hues – a distant line of cumulus to the west...Read More
Current Issue
Cross Country 263:February 2026
From high altitude wave flying to soaring on the latest crop of EN As – we've got it covered in the latest issue. Out now!Find out more
Subscribe today
- Get instant online access to hundreds of articles and Masterclasses
- Enjoy eight issues of Cross Country in digital and premium print, or digital only
- Learn from the world’s best in six Masterclass Live Sessions
- Benefit from exclusive discounts on equipment, books and courses
- Gain the chance to win a new wing of your choice, twice a year
Digital
€4.50Per month
Print & Digital
€8.50Per month
- Get instant online access to hundreds of articles and Masterclasses
- Enjoy eight issues of Cross Country in digital and premium print, or digital only
- Learn from the world’s best in six Masterclass Live Sessions
- Benefit from exclusive discounts on equipment, books and courses
- Gain the chance to win a new wing of your choice, twice a year
Digital
€4.50Per month
Digital & Print
€8.50Per month
Copyright Cross Country Magazine
Cross Country International Ltd, Tollgate, Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ UK Tel: +44 (0)1273 256 090
Cross Country International Ltd, Tollgate, Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ UK Tel: +44 (0)1273 256 090