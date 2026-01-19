Winter Wave: High altitude, high mountain flying

Wave flying is high level magic, accessible only to sailplane wizards and hang gliding magicians. Flying wave involves cockpits, possibly oxygen, extreme temperatures hot and cold, air traffic control, and not to forget strong wind. It opens a door to a world where “diamond dust” – ice crystals – can form in front of you as you soar towards the stratosphere and elite pilots launch hours before dawn and discuss setting altitude, distance and duration records by surfing the high altitude waves...