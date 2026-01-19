Assessing your mental state
Understanding your mental state is essential to your flying safety19 January, 2026, by Benjamin Gaudry
You may also like
Why cyclones are getting wetter
The final week of November 2025 was devastating for several South Asian countries as Cyclones Ditwah and Senyar unleashed days of rain.Read More
Paragliding: 101 Ways to Fly Better
Coming soon... we get an early look at Paragliding: 101 Ways to Fly Better, a fully updated, fresh look at the sport of paraglidingRead More
Premium Articles
Adventure Mode: Escaping the winter in Tenerife
"We have a great variety of flying sites, meaning windward flying, lee-side flying, soaring at ground level and thermal flying."Read More
Winter Wave: High altitude, high mountain flying
Adi Geisegger experienced the flight of his life on a winter’s day in the Alps, when he connected with wave – “Spectacular”Read More