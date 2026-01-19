Assessing your mental state

Last issue we looked at the different mental skills involved in free flight. Developing that further, in this article I want to look at what we call the executive functions and then explore how you can assess your own mental state while in flight. Executive functions are those higher-level cognitive functions that help you plan, focus, remember instructions, and juggle multiple tasks successfully for daily living and goal achievement. They include.

Inhibition: The ability to prevent impulsive or inappropriate reactions in order to remain focused on the task at hand....