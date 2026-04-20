Paragliding in Bhutan
Adventure and inspirationFlying Culture

Land of the thunder dragon

Jorge Atramiz joins Chris Garcia on a rare paragliding trip to the remote Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan

20 April, 2026, by Jorge Atramiz

My first real contact with Bhutan was about 25 years ago, when my friend and photographer Sean White showed me his then newly released documentary, Into the Thunder Dragon, which followed two unicyclists across the country.

I remember watching the video over and over. I wasn’t particularly drawn to the unicycling mission itself, which I had tried a couple of times, barely surviving, but rather to the faces, the pace, and the place the two athletes experienced during their adventure across the...

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