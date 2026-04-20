My Flying Life: Íñigo Redín  

Where do you live?

Pamplona, Spain. One hour from the start point of the X-Pyr.

How did you get into flying?

In 1993, on a course with my best friend. A flight 50cm above the ground. From the first moment I was hooked. Before flying I was into indoor football and cycling.

What got you hooked?

The feeling of weightlessness above me whilst I was on the ground. And my first 5km XC.

What does flying mean to you now?

I cannot imagine life without flying. Almost all my hobbies and best friends are related to flying. It was thanks...