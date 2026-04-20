Íñigo Redín
Pilots and profiles

My Flying Life: Íñigo Redín  

The Spanish pilot and competition organiser on what matters most

20 April, 2026, by Ed Ewing | Photo: Marcus King

Where do you live?

Pamplona, Spain. One hour from the start point of the X-Pyr.

How did you get into flying? 

In 1993, on a course with my best friend. A flight 50cm above the ground. From the first moment I was hooked. Before flying I was into indoor football and cycling.

What got you hooked?

The feeling of weightlessness above me whilst I was on the ground. And my first 5km XC.

What does flying mean to you now?

I cannot imagine life without flying. Almost all my hobbies and best friends are related to flying. It was thanks...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe today and get instant online access to premium content, Masterclasses and eight issues a year

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Thomas Lone on the summit of Everest

On Launch With: Thomas Lone

“I thought I was hallucinating.” Thomas Lone recalls seeing Antoine Girard above him on Broad Peak
Read More
Joanna Di Grigoli

My Flying Life: Joanna Di Grigoli

The Venezuelan competition and cross-country pilot on what matters most
Read More
Solene Rombourg. Photo: Muriel Vandenbempt

My Flying Life: Solène Rombourg

"That day, I understood how thin the line is." The traveller and adventure paraglider pilot tells us what matters most
Read More

Premium Articles

DJI Neo 2

Design Insight: DJI Neo 2

The DJI Neo 2 drone is a lightweight aerial companion perfect for filming your adventures with its easy-to-use features
Read More
Flying in the Dolomites

Learning to Fly the Alps with Ferdi Vogel

Ferdinand Vogel explains how to use ‘triangle theory’ to find thermals in the mountains
Read More
Subscriber benefits

Subscriber Discounts

Read More