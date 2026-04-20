Design Insight: Flying on reflex
It’s an important part of glider design but most pilots know nothing about it. Bastienne Wentzel dives into reflex20 April, 2026, by Bastienne Wentzel | Main image: Tristan Shu / Flare
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