Patagonia dryline
Adventure and inspiration

The Patagonian Dryline

Kris Holub and friends flew a little-flown 300km convergence line deep in Argentine Patagonia

20 April, 2026, by Kris Holub

Patagonia has long been considered the ultimate adventure destination. Its wilderness and soaring peaks inspired a brand and have been luring climbers and backpackers for decades – and now, increasingly pilots. Earlier this year a team of seven succeeded in flying a 345km convergence line in the Estepa, the low-lying steppes of Argentina near Bariloche. 

While it’s not a national record, it’s a new line and could be a Patagonian record, says Boulder-based pilot Kris Holub. He says the dry-line convergence itself is well known among meteorologists, less so among pilots. But with the advent of Starlink opening up tracking and retrieves, that is changing as pilots start to explore and go deeper.

The convergence is formed when the north-northwest...

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