Design Insight: DJI Neo 2

I originally borrowed one of these with the thought of using it to follow me on a flight, if it could. I have since found that it’s a useful tool for filming adventures and I use it much more than my previous drone.

The key to this is its autonomous modes. You can control it with a normal controller, your phone or just with hand gestures and buttons on the drone itself. It’s this last option that means the drone gets used more often. Think of it as an action camera on a flying tripod.

The drone itself is nice and light: at just over 150g it is similar to the Action 6 camera. This is a non-folding design with...