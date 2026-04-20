The Head Game: Making stress work for you

Paragliding, with its combination of freedom and technical skill, can sometimes cause us to experience a universal reaction: stress. A tricky landing, a turbulent area or a decision that needs to be made quickly can cause this unpredictable companion to rear its head during our flights. However, stress is not necessarily the enemy. When properly managed, it can become a true ally, capable of enhancing our vigilance, concentration and responsiveness.

What is stress?

Stress is a natural alarm, mobilisation and defence response (whether biological, physiological or psychological) of our body when faced with a situation perceived as a threat or experienced as such. It manifests itself through physical sensations, such as a racing heart or muscle tension, and through cognitive manifestations such as intrusive, automatic, repetitive, confused thoughts, with at times a very high flow of thoughts.

In paragliding, these reactions can be useful in keeping us alert and attentive. But if the stress becomes too intense, it can overwhelm us, clouding our decisions and actions. The goal then is not to eliminate stress, but to learn to...