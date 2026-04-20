Charlie King flies above the Écrins
Adventure and inspiration

Testivol de Pelvoux 2026

Held on the edge of the beautiful Écrins massif for a second year conditions for pilots were near perfect

20 April, 2026, by Tarquin Copper | Main image: Marcus King

The Écrins ski resort of Vallouise-Pelvoux hosted its second testival in March with spring conditions and sunshine bringing wide smiles for brands and pilots alike. Blue skies and an unstable airmass softened by hazy Saharan sand meant perfect conditions for hundreds of pilots who came to check out the latest wings and harnesses – thermic, but not too punchy.  

All the major brands were represented, mostly via their local dealers, with few big announcements with the exception of AirDesign, who unveiled their new 2.6kg single-skin tandem Ronan-Bi. 

“It was a great success,” said organiser Pierre Chesne, director of the local school, Pollen Parapente (pollenparapente.com). “In the beginning of March you can have strong conditions but it was quite calm...

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