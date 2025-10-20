Cross Country Issue 261: Nov / Dec 2025

Subscribe Now

Choosing Safety

The storm broke at the end of this year’s Coupe Icare, as we were heading home from a crowded Geneva airport. A message came in from a competition pilot: “Can you share this? The pilots are angry.”

It was a statement, elegantly written by France’s Maxime Pinot, paying tribute to Bram Declercq, a Belgian pilot who had taken a collapse while on final approach to the landing field at goal and hit the ground. Sadly, Bram died after a week in hospital. “Bram will be remembered with respect and affection,” wrote Maxime. “In his memory, we remain committed to learning from this experience and to striving for greater safety.”

The level tone masked an anger that many felt, that the competition pilots had been left in the dark over the accident. Whether that was conspiracy or cock-up (I opt for the latter) it played out over social media in double-quick time, with calls for safer wings, better event management, safer task-setting all getting airtime.

If you were new to the sport you were shocked. If you had been in the sport a while you were left thinking, “We’ve been here before.”

It was a sad end to this year’s Paragliding World Championships, and to a season that has seen way too many fatalities, both in competition and outside it. As a sport we have indeed sadly been here before, wanting “something to be done”.

While we wait for “someone” to do “something” we can actually do something about it ourselves. When we fly we can opt to “choose safety”, whether we are a weekend pilot or World Cup guru. That means going for a harness with back protection, flying a wing we know is right for us, in conditions we’re comfortable with, training skills, exercising discipline. “Going for it”, “crushing it”, “you’ve got this”, “pushing it” – these are all meaningless slogans when it comes to our sports. We are not in a climbing gym jumping for a hold.

Creating a “culture of safety” starts with each of us, as individuals. “Choosing safety” might not get as many likes on social media as posting a ground spiral or crazy launch, but in the long run, it’s a way better bet.

As usual this issue is packed with inspirational stories from pilots across the globe. Thank you to them for contributing. I hope you enjoy it!

Ed Ewing, editor

Features

In Control After a lifetime in the air and a decade flying competitions at the highest level Baptiste Lambert is the new FAI Paragliding World Champion Read now

Constance Mettetal Charlie King talks to Constance Mettetal, the current PWC Champion, European Champion and now FAI Women’s World Champion Read now

North Coast 200 Joe Dart and friends headed to the remotest part of Scotland to attempt a never-before flown crossing Read now

The Art of the X-Alps “My goal is to capture the original fascination.” Felix Wölk on photographing the wild heart of the race Read now

Off the Rails Photographer Jeff Hamann explores the historic San Diego & Arizona Railway – from the air Read now

Hanging With Grant “You are really concentrating!” Ten-time British hang-gliding champ Grant Crossingham on life on the wing Read now

In the Core: People, news and insight

Making the leap with JBC The Leap is the latest award-winning short film from Jean-Baptiste Chandelier – a tribute to his parents who gave him his love of free flight Read now

True North: Andrea Cecchetto Andrea Cecchetto reveals the secret weapon that helped him win PPG gold Read now

On Launch With: Pete Thompson “I really like chasing big flights.” The USA’s Pete Thompson (and Ava) on the flying out west Read now

Unflappable: A memoire Jonathan A. Hutton’s journey through cancer treatment, cure, recurrence, repeat and at the same time deciding to learn paragliding Read now

My Flying Life: Torsten Siegel The competition pilot and designer on what matters most Read now

Flying IQ: Helping you fly better

The Head Game: Mental Preparation You know how to fly but do you know how to think? Start here… Read now

Inside the Chamonix PGHM Behind the scenes with the world’s biggest mountain rescue operation Read now

Weather: How AI will transform weather forecasting AI weather forecasting models are about to change the world Read now

Destination: l’Oisans Exploring the high meadows and steep cliffs of the Oisans Read now

Kitlist: Design insight

Coupe Icare Expo 2025 We spent the long weekend of the Coupe Icare touring the trade tents to find out what’s new Read now

