Under Pressure
Techniques and Skills

The Head Game: Mental Preparation

You know how to fly but do you know how to think? Start here...

20 October, 2025, by Benjamin Gaudry. Main image: Lukas Pilz / Red Bull Content Pool

The mental aspect of flying is an integral part of what we do in paragliding and free flight. During my workshops, I often ask the question: “In your opinion, what percentage of paragliding is mental compared to physical or technical?” The answer is usually 80–90% in favour of the mental aspect. That’s quite telling, isn’t it? It shows that even experienced pilots instinctively recognise that the real challenge often lies not in mastering equipment or technique, but in themselves.

Just a few kilos of pressure on a control-line or a slight transfer of weight are enough to initiate a turn and steer. But everything else happens in our heads. So, when I ask, “And how much time do you dedicate to...

