Coupe Icare Expo Tent
Design Insights

Coupe Icare Expo 2025

We round-up the new products from the expo tents at Coupe Icare 2025

20 October, 2025, by Cross Country

The Coupe Icare Expo is a chance to see all the free-flight brands together in one space. It’s also a moment when companies celebrate their successes, tease plans for the year ahead and announce next season’s new gliders and harnesses. One notable trend from the trade show floor this year is the development of ‘sub-lite’ style paragliding harnesses, inspired no doubt by the success of these types of harnesses during the Red Bull X-Alps. Lightweight and streamlined, for the mass market manufacturers are working on making them simpler to use and giving them better back protection. Another trend is parakites: lots of companies are doing them, and Ozone is even getting ready to release three. We spent the long weekend of the Coupe Icare touring the trade tents to find out what’s new.

Advance Pi ULS
Advance Pi ULS. Photo: Adi Geisegger

Advance

The latest release from the Swiss company is the fourth generation of the Pi mountain wing now called Pi ULS. Advance’s Valéry Chapuis told us they didn’t set out to make the Pi the lightest wing in its class, instead they kept a construction that is more complex than most hike-and-fly wings. The aim is...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Being chased by a dog while paragliding in the snow. Gin Gliders. Photo: Jerome Maupoint

Design Insight: Open Harnesses

Standard 'sit' paragliding harnesses offer simplicity, comfort and control. Bastienne Wentzel makes the case for the open harness
Read More

Design Insight: Gin GTO 3

“Attention to detail and precise trimming.” Marcus King talks to Gin Seok Song about Gin’s new two-line EN-C
Read More
Red Bull X-Alps what's in the bag? Photo: Raphael Garagnon / @raphgara

What’s in the (X-Alps) bag?

What are pilots flying in this year's Red Bull X-Alps adventure race? We find out what wings and harnesses will be in their bags
Read More