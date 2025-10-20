The Bernina Group
Adventure and inspiration

The Art of the X-Alps

Felix Wölk has been an official Red Bull X-Alps photographer for 20 years and has seen it evolve from remote mountain adventure to social-media driven firestorm. A purist always in search of the perfect paragliding image he selects his six favourite images from this year’s event

20 October, 2025, by Felix Wölk

As a photographer for the Red Bull X-Alps the job of my four-person team is to produce aerial photographs before the race. These are later used by sponsors and turnpoint partners to promote the event ahead of time. We travel through the Alps six weeks ahead of the start and take photographs in places that cannot be reached by foot, drone or helicopter.

There, mostly at high altitudes and close to the relief, we specialise in photographic focal lengths that reproduce images true to life. They fill the (large) gap that has arisen due to the widespread use of 360 action cams, which either fail in these cold regions or only bring back optically distorted wide-angle shots. 

In practice, this means that we, as a team with three to four paraglider pilots, ascend to maximum altitudes in the high mountains of the Western and Eastern Alps. Then we set off, search for shots and fly into places that often turn out to be turbulent hellish conditions. 

As a photographer, I am equipped with...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Aaron Durogati at the start of the Red Bull X-Alps 2025. Photo: Sebastian Marko / Red Bull Content Pool

Watch: Red Bull X-Alps Battle of Legends

The official Red Bull X-Alps documentary is out. Battle of Legends tells the story of Aaron Durogati's historic win in this year's race and reveals some of the key moments
Read More
Above the launch on the Hahnenkamm, Kitzbühel, Austria, Sunday 15 June

The Great Game: 10 Magic Moments

Ten moments you might have missed from the Red Bull X-Alps 2025
Read More
My wing [Skywalk X-Alps6] is completely new

The Great Game: ‘There is so much energy in this race’

Join Simon Oberrauner as he shares his journey to finishing X-Alps third, revealing his mindset and strategy during the race.
Read More