The Art of the X-Alps

As a photographer for the Red Bull X-Alps the job of my four-person team is to produce aerial photographs before the race. These are later used by sponsors and turnpoint partners to promote the event ahead of time. We travel through the Alps six weeks ahead of the start and take photographs in places that cannot be reached by foot, drone or helicopter.

There, mostly at high altitudes and close to the relief, we specialise in photographic focal lengths that reproduce images true to life. They fill the (large) gap that has arisen due to the widespread use of 360 action cams, which either fail in these cold regions or only bring back optically distorted wide-angle shots.

In practice, this means that we, as a team with three to four paraglider pilots, ascend to maximum altitudes in the high mountains of the Western and Eastern Alps. Then we set off, search for shots and fly into places that often turn out to be turbulent hellish conditions.

As a photographer, I am equipped with...