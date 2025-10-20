How AI will transform forecasting
AI weather forecasting models are about to change the world20 October, 2025, by Paul Winters and Amir Jina. Main image: Nasa
You may also like
Weather: When Valley Winds Reverse
Sometimes, valley winds flow the 'wrong' way – pilot and weather guru Honza Rejmanek takes a look at where and whyRead More
Magical Fall: ‘Things are changing out there’
As autumn, or fall, arrives the environment we fly above changes – in fact for many early autumn is their favourite time of year to flyRead More
Premium Articles
Destination: French Pyrenees
Jérôme Maupoint heads to a secret spot in high summer – and hits 5,000m base before lunchtimeRead More
My Flying Life: Victoria Casabone
The paragliding instructor and guide on what matters most.Read More