Constance Mettetal

Charlie King talks to the new FAI Women’s Paragliding World Champion

20 October, 2025, by Charlie King | Main photo: Marcus King

Tell us a bit about your background and how you got into paragliding

I come from Doubs in the Jura. I started flying when I was 14 – I’m 28 now, so I’ve been flying for 14 years. I come from a family of pilots. My grandfather flew paragliders in the 1980s and my father flies too. At 18 I went to Font Romeu and joined Pôle Espoir [literally “hopefuls’ squad, the junior French squad]. 

I studied sports science for three and a half years, and it was here that I first started flying in competitions. After that I went to the Alps and became part of the Pôle France [elite French squad]....

