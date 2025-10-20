Unflappable
Pilots and profiles

Unflappable: A Memoir

A journey through cancer treatment, cure, recurrence, repeat and learning to paraglide

20 October, 2025, by Bastienne Wentzel 

Jonathan A. Hutton is a very optimistic guy. Not in a glass-half-full sort of way, but really, thoroughly, astonishingly optimistic. He has nose cancer, very rare and almost unheard of in 30-year-olds like him. His memoirs, written up in his new book Unflappable, recount his journey through treatment, cure, recurrence, repeat. And between all that he decides to learn paragliding. 

Right from the start the book is engaging, asking the reader to think of an event that lingers in their memory. “Now, consider what living through it has taught you. What did you learn from the experience? What are you still learning? I believe that suffering and hardship, unavoidable as they are, can teach us about ourselves, the sort of people...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Andrea Cecchetto

True North: Andrea Cecchetto

Join Andrea Cecchetto on his journey to winning gold at the World Paramotor Championships and discover the secret weapon that helped him win
Read More
Torsten Siegel

My Flying Life: Torsten Siegel

The competition pilot and designer on what matters most
Read More
Pete Thompson

On Launch With: Pete Thompson

“I really like chasing big flights.” The USA’s Pete Thompson (and Ava) on the flying out west
Read More

Premium Articles

Matthias Rüegger

On launch with: Matthias Rüegger

Matthias Rüegger on life as a guide in the high Engadine Valley and what makes it so special to hike-and-fly there
Read More
Soaring above the bulk of Buchaille Etive Mòr

The North Coast 200

Joe Dart and friends headed to the remotest part of Scotland to attempt a never-before flown crossing of the Northwest Highlands
Read More
Vijay Soni. Photo: Ed Ewing

Vijay Soni: 1972-2025

Gurpreet Dhindsa remembers his friend Vijay Soni, one of India's leading paraglider pilots
Read More