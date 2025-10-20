Unflappable: A Memoir

Jonathan A. Hutton is a very optimistic guy. Not in a glass-half-full sort of way, but really, thoroughly, astonishingly optimistic. He has nose cancer, very rare and almost unheard of in 30-year-olds like him. His memoirs, written up in his new book Unflappable, recount his journey through treatment, cure, recurrence, repeat. And between all that he decides to learn paragliding.

Right from the start the book is engaging, asking the reader to think of an event that lingers in their memory. “Now, consider what living through it has taught you. What did you learn from the experience? What are you still learning? I believe that suffering and hardship, unavoidable as they are, can teach us about ourselves, the sort of people...